Bourbonnais, Cecilia Mary Gudenkauf 93, known as "Sis", retired ADAPT Counselor, CADC II NCAC, went to be with the Lord the morning of January 4, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Barbara Gudenkauf; husbands, James Liepman and John Bourbonnais; brother, Hubert Gudenkauf, and son, Cecil Joseph Liepman. She is survived by her children: Lt. Col. James M. Liepman, retired (Maggie), Mark Liepman (Virginia), Mary Harmon, Barbara Butschek (Mark), Margaret Dresher (Colin), John Liepman, Clay H. Bourbonnais (Marnie), Dee Liepman, Rusty Harrell (Marcia) and John Harrell (Pat). She has 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Rosary, 7 p.m., Thursday, January 9; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Friday, January 10, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora in Wichita. The Graveside Service will follow at approximately 3 p.m., St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery, N. 16th St. and Airport Access Road in Marysville, KS. A gathering will follow at the church hall of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 1310 Carolina St., Marysville, Kansas. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020