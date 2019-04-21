Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celeste Herman. View Sign

LOGAN, UT-Herman, Celeste January 4, 1919 - March 29, 2019 Celeste died peacefully with her family on March 29, 2019. She was born near Gorham, Kansas, to John and Magdelena Brungardt. She married Leonard Herman in 1939. They had four children: Larry, Doug, Lois, and Annette. As an at-home Mom, during WWII she had roomers and boarders, as many as a dozen at a time. She remembered fondly those days, when all were or felt like family. At age 50, Celeste became a Licensed Practical Nurse, of which she was most proud, while also a single parent and working full time. 13 years at Wesley Hospital and then private duty nursing until her retirement at age 70 followed. At 90, Mom moved to Logan, Utah, first to live with Annette and husband John Harder, then on to Assisted Living five years later. She loved it, and they loved her. "Such a sweet, kind woman" was often heard said about Celeste. As to her children, Larry and Ingrid live in North Carolina, Doug and Pat in Andover, Lois Herman Burdick and Annette and John in Utah. Celeste had 18 descendants from her four children. Of nine siblings, only her youngest sister, Darlene Holzmeister of Hays, Kansas, survives. Mom often said "Love you, Love you Much". Mom, we love you, too, always. Celeste's funeral will be at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 258 No. Ohio, Wichita, Ks, on April 27 at 10:00. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made in the form of donations to The Lord's Diner, Catholic Diocese of Wichita, Phone: 316-266-4966.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019

