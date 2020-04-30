Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celeste Munsinger. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SAN MARCOS, TX-Munsinger, Celeste passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in San Marcos, Texas at the age of 80. She was born August 21, 1939 in Oxford, Nebraska, daughter to Elvis and Lucile Kinney. She was a 1957 graduate of Logan High School, Logan, Kansas and graduated with a B.A. from Fort Hays State University in 1962. She was a graduate of the Realtors Institute and was named Noteworthy Realtor by Marquis Who's Who. She married Larry Gene Munsinger on December 28, 1958 in Phillipsburg, Kansas. She worked as a high school English teacher in Phillipsburg, Kansas and in Hampton, Nebraska; served as high school librarian in LaCrosse, Kansas; and finished her career as a successful Realtor/Broker with Bob Finch & Associates, Hays, Kansas. Survivors include her son Todd Munsinger and his wife Janeth, Austin, Texas; a daughter Reneé Williamson and her husband Mark, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two grandchildren Andrew Williamson, Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Emma Munsinger, Austin, Texas; a sister Melody Knapp; and three brothers Dan Kinney, Jerry Kinney, and Bill Kinney; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Larry Munsinger. Services will be held at a later date with final resting place in Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg, Kansas. For more information and to sign the online guest registry visit

