TUCSON, AZ-Fraser, Chad Christopher formerly of Wichita, born April 23, 1974, passed away May 27, 2020. Survived by mother, Mary Fraser (Norton); father, Kevin Knight; sister, Karissa Norton; brother, Kaleb Knight; son, David Skylar Newland. A Celebration of Life for Chad will be held June 13th, from 4 - 6 p.m. at The Fusion Restaurant, 1812 W. Douglas, Wichita. Flowers may be sent to this location.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.
