TUCSON, AZ-Fraser, Chad Christopher formerly of Wichita, born April 23, 1974, passed away May 27, 2020. Survived by mother, Mary Fraser (Norton); father, Kevin Knight; sister, Karissa Norton; brother, Kaleb Knight; son, David Skylar Newland. A Celebration of Life for Chad will be held June 13th, from 4 - 6 p.m. at The Fusion Restaurant, 1812 W. Douglas, Wichita. Flowers may be sent to this location.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.