Pratt, Chanelle Brooke Born in Wichita, KS on March 6, 1990, graduated from Circle High School in 2008 and touched our hearts for 29 years. Our loving daughter, sister, partner and dedicated mother to sons, Cayden and Colton Pratt, joined our Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her grandfathers, Duane Tilford and James Zongker. Survived by her parents, Darren Raul (father) and Shannon Pratt of Snohomish, WA; and Vivian Marlene (mother) and Robert Becker of Wichita, KS; partner, Austin Gilliland; sons, Cayden and Colton Pratt; brother, Rance (Brittney McClure) Pratt; sisters, Brogan Becker, Hannah Becker, Brooklyn Becker, all of Wichita, KS; Tristen (Stuart) Pratt-Drollinger of Holt, MI; grandparents, Mary Tilford of Minneola, KS; Shirley (Kent) Gover of Liberal, KS; Martha Anne (Bud) Suter; Suzette Zongker, all of Wichita, KS; numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 3 pm at New Spring Church, 12200 East 21st N., Wichita, KS. A memorial fund in lieu of flowers has been established for Chanelle's son's education via PayPal.com, email: [email protected] Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019