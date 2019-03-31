Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chang Chen. View Sign

Chen, Chang Chang Chen passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at age 72. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Chang is survived by husband, Ton Yang, daughter, Ping Yang (Bernard Yii), son, Seng Yang, and four grandchildren. Chang was born in the Canton Province of China. For the past 30 years, Wichita was her home. Chang loved buying gifts for her grandchildren and taking walks. She was an avid gardener, and she will be remembered for the luscious vegetables that she grew and gave to friends and family. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on April 20, 2019 at the Lionel Alford Library, 3447 S Meridian Ave, at 2:00 pm. Remembrances by family will begin at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations towards a memorial bench has been set up at:

Chen, Chang Chang Chen passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at age 72. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Chang is survived by husband, Ton Yang, daughter, Ping Yang (Bernard Yii), son, Seng Yang, and four grandchildren. Chang was born in the Canton Province of China. For the past 30 years, Wichita was her home. Chang loved buying gifts for her grandchildren and taking walks. She was an avid gardener, and she will be remembered for the luscious vegetables that she grew and gave to friends and family. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on April 20, 2019 at the Lionel Alford Library, 3447 S Meridian Ave, at 2:00 pm. Remembrances by family will begin at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations towards a memorial bench has been set up at: gofundme.com/kyn4g-memorial-bench Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close