Chen, Chang Chang Chen passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at age 72. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Chang is survived by husband, Ton Yang, daughter, Ping Yang (Bernard Yii), son, Seng Yang, and four grandchildren. Chang was born in the Canton Province of China. For the past 30 years, Wichita was her home. Chang loved buying gifts for her grandchildren and taking walks. She was an avid gardener, and she will be remembered for the luscious vegetables that she grew and gave to friends and family. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on April 20, 2019 at the Lionel Alford Library, 3447 S Meridian Ave, at 2:00 pm. Remembrances by family will begin at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations towards a memorial bench has been set up at: gofundme.com/kyn4g-memorial-bench
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019