Charlene Arasmith

Arasmith, Charlene 88, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on August 12, 2020. Charlene was born in Anthony, Kansas to Leonard and Permelia Downing on October 12, 1931. Charlene married Fred Arasmith on June 22, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas. Charlene worked as an Executive Secretary at Beech Aircraft for 30 years. Charlene is survived by her loving husband and family: Fred Arasmith, Carrie Kester, Garry Arasmith, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Come & Go visitation will be available from 3pm-5pm, Friday, August 14th, at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral Service will be held 2pm, Saturday, August 15, at Countryside Christian Church with burial to follow, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67207.