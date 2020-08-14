1/1
Charlene Arasmith
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arasmith, Charlene 88, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on August 12, 2020. Charlene was born in Anthony, Kansas to Leonard and Permelia Downing on October 12, 1931. Charlene married Fred Arasmith on June 22, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas. Charlene worked as an Executive Secretary at Beech Aircraft for 30 years. Charlene is survived by her loving husband and family: Fred Arasmith, Carrie Kester, Garry Arasmith, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Come & Go visitation will be available from 3pm-5pm, Friday, August 14th, at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral Service will be held 2pm, Saturday, August 15, at Countryside Christian Church with burial to follow, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67207.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Countryside Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved