Endicott, Charlene D. 85, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on February 13, 2019. She was born in Columbus, KS on August 26, 1933. She is survived by her children, Larry Endicott, Gary Endicott, Debra Thornbro, Kathy Ann Stallings, Terrie Ramsey and Brandon Endicott; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Simonds. Charlene is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Endicott. Visitation will be at Lakeview on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6-8pm. Funeral service same location, Wednesday, February 20, at 10am. Interment in her final resting place will be Thursday, February 21, at 11am, Pleasant View Cemetery, Fort Scott, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019