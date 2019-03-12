Thompson, Charlene Estelle 88, passed away March 9, 2019. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thompson. Survivors: daughter, Paula (Rodney) Van Norden; sons, Bruce, and David (Connie); five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Mt Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon, Wichita, KS. 67218 and ARC of Sedgwick County, 2919 West 2nd St N, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019