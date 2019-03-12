Charlene Estelle Thompson

Thompson, Charlene Estelle 88, passed away March 9, 2019. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thompson. Survivors: daughter, Paula (Rodney) Van Norden; sons, Bruce, and David (Connie); five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Mt Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon, Wichita, KS. 67218 and ARC of Sedgwick County, 2919 West 2nd St N, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019
