VIOLA-Bullock, Charlene (Pauly) Grow 86, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Private service. Preceded in death by parents, John and Laura (Simon) Pauly; brothers, Don, Earl and Bob Pauly; sisters, Marie Gorges, Lillian Pauly, Gladys Dalbom and Elsie Steffens; sons, Steven and Michael Grow; grandchildren, Mathias, Deann, and Steven Grow; and husband, Charles Bullock. Survivors: sons, Jim (Victoria) Grow of Wichita, Dan (Jean) Grow of Thousand Palms, CA, Kevin (Christi) Grow of Winfield; daughters, Mary (Mike) Owens of Walton, Donna Grow and Brenda Grow of Wichita; step-daughters, Michele and Rebecca Bullock of Wichita; brother, John Pauly, Jr. of Conway Springs. She was also blessed with numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and many friends who filled her life with love. Memorial established to Viola Community Hall Fund. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.



