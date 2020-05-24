Charlene Grow (Pauly) Bullock
VIOLA-Bullock, Charlene (Pauly) Grow 86, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Private service. Preceded in death by parents, John and Laura (Simon) Pauly; brothers, Don, Earl and Bob Pauly; sisters, Marie Gorges, Lillian Pauly, Gladys Dalbom and Elsie Steffens; sons, Steven and Michael Grow; grandchildren, Mathias, Deann, and Steven Grow; and husband, Charles Bullock. Survivors: sons, Jim (Victoria) Grow of Wichita, Dan (Jean) Grow of Thousand Palms, CA, Kevin (Christi) Grow of Winfield; daughters, Mary (Mike) Owens of Walton, Donna Grow and Brenda Grow of Wichita; step-daughters, Michele and Rebecca Bullock of Wichita; brother, John Pauly, Jr. of Conway Springs. She was also blessed with numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and many friends who filled her life with love. Memorial established to Viola Community Hall Fund. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ebersole Mortuary Llc
219 Spring Ave
Conway Springs, KS 67031
(620) 456-2226
