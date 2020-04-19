DERBY-Leecy, Charlene (Rike) age 88, retired legal secretary, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. No visitation. Memorial graveside service 2 pm Thursday, April 23, El Paso Cemetery, Derby. Charlene was active in the American Federation of Government Employees, Derby Senior Activity Center, Derby Citizens Police Academy Alumni and the Domestic Violence Court. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents, Noel and Mary Rike; brothers, James Rike and Noel Rike, Jr.; an infant sister, and her sister, Marguerite Leonard. Survivors include her children, Cindi Mayfield and Gene Leecy; grandchildren, Lyndsey Reeves (Jason), Kristena Hebert (Jon), Ashley Leecy and Wendi Harris; several great-grandchildren; nephew, Douglas Rike (Vicki); and her nieces, Patricia Wilbur (Gordon) and Margaret Leonard. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020