Charlene Mills

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Mills.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Notice
Send Flowers

DOUGLASS-Mills, Charlene 90, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born June 8, 1929 to Samuel and Lenora (Falcon) Covarrubias in Rockport, TX. Charlene was a retired owner of Mills Bookkeeping and F&M Box Company. She was the City of Douglass' Treasurer for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; daughter, Pam; sister, Josephine; and best friend and companion, Delmer Shenold. Charlene is survived by her son, Jim; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:30 to 6 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 1 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Christian Church of Douglass, 303 E. 4th St., Douglass, KS 67039. Interment to follow at Douglass Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Douglass Senior Center, 124 W. 4th St., Douglass, KS 67039. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon