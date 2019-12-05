DOUGLASS-Mills, Charlene 90, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born June 8, 1929 to Samuel and Lenora (Falcon) Covarrubias in Rockport, TX. Charlene was a retired owner of Mills Bookkeeping and F&M Box Company. She was the City of Douglass' Treasurer for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; daughter, Pam; sister, Josephine; and best friend and companion, Delmer Shenold. Charlene is survived by her son, Jim; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:30 to 6 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 1 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Christian Church of Douglass, 303 E. 4th St., Douglass, KS 67039. Interment to follow at Douglass Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Douglass Senior Center, 124 W. 4th St., Douglass, KS 67039. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019