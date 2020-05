Cook, Charlene Nadine age 75, loving mother, grandmother, sister and retired Larksfield Place CMA, passed away Wednesdasy, May 13, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Sunday, a family service will be held Monday, May 18, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents, Ralph and Juanita Brashear; son, Donald Cook; brother-in-law, Don Buttrey; and her granddaughter, Blossom. Survivors include her sons, Ronald Cook (Laurie), Gerald Cook (Cindy) and Rickey Cook; brothers, John Brashear (Pat) and Danny Brashear (Sue); sisters, Carol Buttrey and Vicki Vosburg (Jay); grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Aliegha, Megan, Gerald II, Janelle, Fancey and Gracie; 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her fur babies, Apple and Katie. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com