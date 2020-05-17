Charlene Nadine Cook
Cook, Charlene Nadine age 75, loving mother, grandmother, sister and retired Larksfield Place CMA, passed away Wednesdasy, May 13, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Sunday, a family service will be held Monday, May 18, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents, Ralph and Juanita Brashear; son, Donald Cook; brother-in-law, Don Buttrey; and her granddaughter, Blossom. Survivors include her sons, Ronald Cook (Laurie), Gerald Cook (Cindy) and Rickey Cook; brothers, John Brashear (Pat) and Danny Brashear (Sue); sisters, Carol Buttrey and Vicki Vosburg (Jay); grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Aliegha, Megan, Gerald II, Janelle, Fancey and Gracie; 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her fur babies, Apple and Katie. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
MAY
18
Service
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
