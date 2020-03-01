Calloway, Charlene Verda 101, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born September 20, 1918 in Sawyer to Zed and Effie (Cross) Bright, Sr. Charlene married John "Cab" Alfred Calloway on April 17, 1936 in Pratt. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2003. She worked as a respiratory therapist nurse aide. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a Book Club. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, sewing and embroidery. She made many beautiful afghans and quilts. She is survived by her son, Terrance Calloway of Wichita; daughter, Virginia (Sherrel) Miller of Wichita; sisters, Shirle Ann Ibeawuchi of Pratt and Bette Irby of Florida; 12 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, "Cab" Calloway; parents; sisters, Marjorie Henderson, Doris Martin, Chiquita Landers, Donna Bright, Maye Harris, LaJuana Bright; and brother, Thomas Webb Bright. Charlene willed her body to the University of Kansas. The family will have a memorial mass at a later date. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt. Memorials may be made to Lemon Park in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020