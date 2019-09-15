Charles C. Ladd

Ladd, Charles C. retired Boeing manager, born February 7, 1930 passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife Mary Jean Ladd, daughter Chris Smith, step-daughters Pam Rosell and Becky Officer and step-son David Dielman. Charlie was blessed with grandchildren Bryan Officer, Kay Officer, Jason Rosell, Tiffany Palen, Eddie Dielman and Lauren Smith, along with many great-grandkids, that all loved him dearly. Broadway Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
