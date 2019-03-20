Brooks, Charles Ceaphus born in Longtree, Oklahoma November 3, 1924, passed away on March 14, 2019. Mr. Brooks was a Tool Grinder with Boeing Aircraft Systems, United Stated Army Veteran. Survived by spouse Mattie Lee Brooks, three daughters Loretta Butler, Brenda (Carlos) Brooks-Lyday and Sonya (Neville) Haynes, one son Clifford Brooks, Brother James Mayo Brooks, Sister Velma Perryman, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A host of friends and family. Rosary at Jackson Mortuary Chapel on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 7:00 PM; Celebration of Life at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019