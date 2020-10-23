1/1
Charles "Charlie" "C.B." Fritz
1931 - 2020
Charles "C.B." "Charlie" Fritz
February 14, 1931 - October 20, 2020
Chetopa, Kansas - Charles "C.B." "Charlie" Fritz was born on February 14, 1931 in Bartlett, KS. C.B. was a well-loved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, co-worker, friend, and neighbor. He enjoyed driving the sites of S.E. Kansas and the Ozarks. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Bertha Kepford, for over 50 years. As a proud Navy Korean War veteran, he traveled far beyond Chetopa. He retired from McConnell AFB and Wal Mart and returned to Chetopa. C.B. was a lifetime member of RSES and VFW Post 10508. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Millard Fritz; his parents, Corrine and William Coppenbarger; his sisters Marlene Fritz and Mary Sweeney; his wife, Bertha; and companion, Lois Schofield. C.B. is survived by daughter Charlotte Brindley (Chris) of Brockton, MA; his son, Bruce (Jana) and grandsons Andrew and Luke of Wichita; his son Bob (Angela) and granddaughter, Miranda, of Wichita; brother Norman Fritz of Chickasha, OK; sister Frances Coppenbarger of Pottsboro, TX; numerous nieces and nephews and many other family, friends, and neighbors. Graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chetopa, KS. Memorials are suggested to the Chetopa Veterans Memorial Fund. These may be left at or mailed to Bath-Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 346, Chetopa, KS 67336.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chetopa: Bath-Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home - Chetopa
Corner of 6th & Locust St.
Chetopa, KS 67336
(620) 236-7421
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Fair winds and following seas sailor.
"Boatswain... Standby to pipe the side... Shipmate's going Ashore..."

Thank you Charles for your service to this nation. U.S. Navy, Korean War.
Harry Simpson
