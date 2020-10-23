Charles "C.B." "Charlie" Fritz

February 14, 1931 - October 20, 2020

Chetopa, Kansas - Charles "C.B." "Charlie" Fritz was born on February 14, 1931 in Bartlett, KS. C.B. was a well-loved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, co-worker, friend, and neighbor. He enjoyed driving the sites of S.E. Kansas and the Ozarks. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Bertha Kepford, for over 50 years. As a proud Navy Korean War veteran, he traveled far beyond Chetopa. He retired from McConnell AFB and Wal Mart and returned to Chetopa. C.B. was a lifetime member of RSES and VFW Post 10508. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Millard Fritz; his parents, Corrine and William Coppenbarger; his sisters Marlene Fritz and Mary Sweeney; his wife, Bertha; and companion, Lois Schofield. C.B. is survived by daughter Charlotte Brindley (Chris) of Brockton, MA; his son, Bruce (Jana) and grandsons Andrew and Luke of Wichita; his son Bob (Angela) and granddaughter, Miranda, of Wichita; brother Norman Fritz of Chickasha, OK; sister Frances Coppenbarger of Pottsboro, TX; numerous nieces and nephews and many other family, friends, and neighbors. Graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chetopa, KS. Memorials are suggested to the Chetopa Veterans Memorial Fund. These may be left at or mailed to Bath-Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 346, Chetopa, KS 67336.





