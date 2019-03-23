Stockton, Charles D. "Bud" went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George "Rance" and Mary Stockton, and his brother, James Stockton. He is survived by his wife, Caroline "Lynn" Stockton; daughters, Wendy (Bill) Snyder of Overland Park, KS, and Nancy Moore of Springfield, MO; sons, Greg (Shelly) Stockton of Front Royal, VA, and Tim (Diane) Stockton of Wichita, KS; 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019. Services provided by Broadway Mortuary. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 23, 2019