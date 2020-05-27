Durham, Charles David Sr. 60, passed away May 19, 2020. Viewing will be 9am-12pm, Thursday at Broadway Mortuary with Private Family Graveside following at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Cemetery. He is survived by wife, Kathy Durham; children, Kristy Durham, Charles Durham Jr. and Robert Durham; step-daughter, Anna Berghoefer; brother, Bob Durham; and mother of his children, Mary Durham. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 27, 2020.