Charles Dee Smith

Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
DERBY-Smith, Charles Dee age 87, passed away Friday, July 5th, 2019. Visitation 1-4pm Tuesday, July 9th, at Smith Mortuary - Derby. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held 7pm Tuesday evening; Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Wednesday, July 10th, both at St Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark in Derby. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Smith. Charles is survived by his children, Jim (Debra) Smith, Denny (Tony) Kleman, Linda (Alan) Turner; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the St. Mary Catholic Church Building Fund. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 9, 2019
