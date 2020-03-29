Wilson, Charles Duane loving husband, father and grandfather passed away March 24, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Charles (Chuck) was born June 27, 1941 in Chanute, KS. Chuck served in the United States Army after high school and then married his soul mate, Carolyn Wilson on March 6, 1965. Chuck was an avid deer hunter, raised quail, and had a love for gardening. Above all things in his life he loved his grandchildren the most. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Wilson; Parents, Charles and Katherine Wilson; Brothers, Donald, Kenneth and Ricky Wilson. Charles is survived by his son, Robert Wilson; daughter, Nora Wilson-Gordon; Brothers, Jimmy and Kevin Wilson; Sister, Sylvia Umbarger; Grandchildren, Kristi Wolken, Stephanie Smith, Brandon Wilson, Dallas Goss, Emily Ellison, Brody Wilson and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, April 3 from 10 am to 12 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita. Celebration of life: 1pm at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020