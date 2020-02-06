VALLEY CENTER-Miller, Charles E. "Chuck" 60, Johnson Controls quality engineer, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Visitation, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, at Central Community Church. Preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Glendene Miller. Survivors: wife, Deanna; sons, Matthew (Lauren) Miller of Wichita, Michael (Michelle) Miller of Valley Center; sister, Glenda (Ken) Robinson of Goddard; 2 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218 and Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Road, Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020