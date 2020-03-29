Rist, Charles E. Jr. Age 54, passed away March 25, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Martha Rist; siblings, John Rist (Jeannie), Waylon T. Rist, Cristine Jeans, Carol Ann Rist Reed; nieces and nephews, Ceiara, Stormi and Summer Rist David and Michael Jeans and Nancy Reed; great nieces and nephews, Phoenix Rist, Bella Wise, Jenalie Rist Evans. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Eugene Rist, Sr. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 12 pm 7 pm and funeral services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, April 1, 2020, both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020