Ballard, Charles 82, died suddenly at home in Wellington, Kansas, on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born March 16, 1938 in Reydell, Arkansas, where he gained a strong work ethic by working on the farm and picking cotton at a young age. Charles had a great love for this country and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne from 1961-1962. After his military years, Charles attended Spartans School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Ok, where he graduated in two years with airplane powerplant and pilot licenses; It was in Tulsa that he met his future wife, Jeanette "Jan" Mahanke. They married on February 5, 1970 in Miami, Oklahoma. Eventually, they would make their way to Wellington, Kansas, where Charles worked for Lamar until he retired. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Ballard in 2015; his parents, Woodrow Wilson and Willie Mae (Collins) Ballard; his brothers, Woodrow Wilson Ballard Jr., Billy Pat Ballard, and Bobby Lee Ballard; and a stepson-in-law, Freddy Grubbs. Survivors: brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy Earl and Iva Lee (Lathrom) Ballard of Wichita, Kansas; step-children, Pamela (Nimmons) Grubbs of Simpsonville, South Carolina, David R. and Marilyn (Santana) Nimmons of Greenville, South Carolina, Timothy & Sonja (Hye Sun) Nimmons of Kempner, Texas; and Mark Nimmons of Liberty, South Carolina; 8 step-grandchildren, 13 step-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Charlie enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He was an avid league bowler for many years. Finally, at the age of 70, he achieved his dream of bowling a perfect game of 300. He loved his family and his animals and enjoyed spending time with them. Memorials may be sent to Wellington Humane Society, 199 W Hillside Rd, Wellington, KS (620) 440-4375. A celebration of life will be held at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel, 11800 W. Kellogg St, Wichita, KS 67209, on Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m.