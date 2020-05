Bishop, Charles Edward 81, Minister and Pharmacist, passed away Tuesday, May 5th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Cloyce; daughter, Chalayne Bishop. Charles is survived by his wife, LaDora Bishop; son, Carl Bishop (Cheryl), of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Kellie O'Brien (Patrick), of Panama City, FL; brother, Nelson Bishop, (Ernestine), of Belle Plaine; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Graveside Service: 1 pm, Tuesday at Belle Plaine Cemetery, Belle Plaine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Douglas Church of Christ, 1924 W. Douglas, Wichita. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com