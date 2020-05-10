Charles Edward Bishop
Bishop, Charles Edward 81, Minister and Pharmacist, passed away Tuesday, May 5th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Cloyce; daughter, Chalayne Bishop. Charles is survived by his wife, LaDora Bishop; son, Carl Bishop (Cheryl), of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Kellie O'Brien (Patrick), of Panama City, FL; brother, Nelson Bishop, (Ernestine), of Belle Plaine; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Graveside Service: 1 pm, Tuesday at Belle Plaine Cemetery, Belle Plaine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Douglas Church of Christ, 1924 W. Douglas, Wichita. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Belle Plaine Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

