Lucas, Charles Edward "Chuck" age 69, ret. Cessna Welder, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Memorial Service, 10am, Saturday, April 13, 2019, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Preceded by wife, Glenda (Bird) Lucas; parents, Joseph and Elsie (Wills) Lucas; siblings, Thomas and Paul Lucas; Marilyn Gordon. Survivors: children, Christopher (Edy) Lucas of Anchorage, AK, Heather Bolden of Derby, Kyle (Kira) Lucas of Wichita; sisters, Patricia (Bill) Barkley of Montana, Sharon Grant of Colorado; grandchildren, Aliya Lucas and Liam Bolden. Memorial: Clearwater Wellness Center, 115 E. Ross Ave, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019
