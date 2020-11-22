1/1
Charles Edward Macy
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Macy
July 26, 1926 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 94, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret A. (Rowe) Macy, brother Paul E. Macy, sister Barbara J. Hendley, son-in-law David J. Wheeler. Survived by daughter Candace "Candi" Macy, brother Ronald D. Macy, sisters Susan A. Estes, Jo Ann Vogel, grandchildren Heidi J. Wheeler and Marcus L. Wheeler. Public visitation with no family present will be held 1pm-5pm on Wed. Nov., 25, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. A private service will be held. Memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Kansas Honor Flight or any organization of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved