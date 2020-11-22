Charles Edward Macy
July 26, 1926 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 94, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret A. (Rowe) Macy, brother Paul E. Macy, sister Barbara J. Hendley, son-in-law David J. Wheeler. Survived by daughter Candace "Candi" Macy, brother Ronald D. Macy, sisters Susan A. Estes, Jo Ann Vogel, grandchildren Heidi J. Wheeler and Marcus L. Wheeler. Public visitation with no family present will be held 1pm-5pm on Wed. Nov., 25, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. A private service will be held. Memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Kansas Honor Flight or any organization of your choice.