Frank, Charles 81, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on March 6, 2019. Preceded in death - parents Edgar and Johanna Frank, sister Anna Marie. Survivors - wife Winifred, daughter Brenda, son Ross, grandson Matthew. Memorial services will be on Mar. 14 at 3:00 pm at the First Mennonite Brethren church , 8000 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS . Memorial gifts may be given to Envision {vision impaired} Wichita, Alzeheimer's Assoc. or First Mennonite Brethren Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.bakerfhwichita.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Frank.
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019