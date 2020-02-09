Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Franklin "Chuck" King. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

King, Charles "Chuck" Franklin Age 84. Born to Delpha and George King at St. Francis, Wichita, KS., on August 28, 1935. Died at St. Francis, Wichita, KS., on February 6, 2020. Funeral and Burial at Resthaven Mortuary on February 10, 2020 at 10:00 am. His mother, father, and older brother, Benjamin, pre-deceased him. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marjorie; four children, Teresa King Deaver, Wichita, John L. King, Walnut, Cindy Ascanio, Garfield, AR, and Derek Ascanio, Pea Ridge, AR. He leaves seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; nieces, nephew, and numerous cousins. Chuck attended Franklin, Allison, and graduated from North High (Class of 1953). During high school he worked at the Skelly station on the corner of Maple and Seneca. He enrolled at WSU and quickly discovered he could not afford to continue. He volunteered for the draft in the Army, served in France for almost 2 years, returned to Wichita and, using the GI Bill along with a part-time job at Bell Flooring, Chuck graduated from WSU in 1960. He worked at Boeing in Cost Accounting for one year. He was employed as an IRS Field Agent for several years. After receiving his CPA Certificate in 1971, he joined Elmer Fox & Co. in the tax department. Elmer Fox & Co. eventually merged with Grant Thornton. He retired as a tax partner in 1995. Chuck loved to travel, enjoyed 10 years as a "snowbird" in Gulf Shores, AL., and taking cruises. Most of all he enjoyed his family, "Shocker" sports, and contributing to numerous charities. He received the Cornerstone Award from Big Brothers-Big Sisters in 1992. Through his dedicated work, he made all who knew him appreciate his efforts. Memorial donations in Chuck's name can be made to either Big Brothers-Big Sisters or the Kansas Food Bank.



