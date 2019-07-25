Giles, Charles "Chuck" 55, owner of Neighbors Bar & Grill, died Friday, July 19. Chuck was born April 5, 1964, in Leavenworth, KS. Chuck is survived by a daughter, Ashley (Jesse) Watson; granddaughters Hazel and Ella; longtime companion Connie Schrader; father Gerald (Patty) Giles; sister Deb Sauer; brother Tim (Sue) Giles and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helena Giles, and sister, Becky Armontrout. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at GracePoint Church at 9035 W. Central, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations benefiting the college funds for his two granddaughters in memory of Papa. Checks can be made out to "College America" at Schreck Financial, 5940 E. Central, #101, Wichita, KS 67208.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 25, 2019