CHARLES HOLMESNovember 25, 2020WICHITA, Kansas - Charles Holmes, 82, of Wichita, November 25, 2020. He was born August 27,1938 in Garnett, KS where he graduated high school in 1956. Following high school, he served in the Kansas Army National Guard for six years. He then moved to Wichita, KS where he later started Charles Holmes Trucking Co. He is preceded in death by parents George Francis and Doris Louise (White) Holmes; sister, Carol Miller; brother-in-law Edmond Smith. Survived by sisters Margaret Smith, Big Sandy, TX, Laura (Charles Lee) Parks, Centerville, KS and Elizabeth (Vernon) Hastert, Ulysses, KS; brother-in-law Chuck Miller, Welda, KS; daughter Christine Teufel, Valley Center, KS; sons Ed (Myra) Holmes, Littleton, CO and Samuel (Jeri) Holmes, Valley Center, KS; 10 grandchildren. Visitation 5-7 pm, Thursday, Dec. 3 at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. Graveside service 10:30 am, Friday, Dec 4 at Valley Center Cemetery, 9638 N. Meridian Street Valley Center, KS. All family and friends are invited to a time of remembering Charles at Calvary Baptist Church 320 N. Sheridan Valley Center, KS immediately following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name with the Kansas Motor Carriers Association Foundation 2900 S. Topeka Boulevard, Topeka, KS 66611.