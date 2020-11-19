Charles Ingrim Jr.November 5, 1938 - November 16, 2020Derby, Kansas - Charles Ingrim Jr., retired teacher, died November 16, 2020.Born to Charles Ingrim Sr. and Gladys (Corzine) Ingrim in Wichita, Kansas November 5, 1938. He married Sharon Ingersoll June 15, 1957, was a graduate of Wichita High School West, BS from Kansas State University, MS from Pittsburg State University, 30+ graduate hours from Fort Hays State University.Charles was an Army Cold War veteran, with an honorable discharge, taught at USD 323 for 30 years, a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Derby.Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sharon, sons David (Debby) and Daniel (Linda), grandchildren Trevor, Katelin, Bethany, Amy, Jennifer, sister Rosalee Newman, brother -in-law Ron McDonough, nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 12:00 to 7:00 pm at Smith Family Mortuary.Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will a private service and burial.Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 324 North Baltimore Avenue, Derby, KS 67037.