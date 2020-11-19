1/1
Charles Ingrim Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Ingrim Jr.
November 5, 1938 - November 16, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Charles Ingrim Jr., retired teacher, died November 16, 2020.
Born to Charles Ingrim Sr. and Gladys (Corzine) Ingrim in Wichita, Kansas November 5, 1938. He married Sharon Ingersoll June 15, 1957, was a graduate of Wichita High School West, BS from Kansas State University, MS from Pittsburg State University, 30+ graduate hours from Fort Hays State University.
Charles was an Army Cold War veteran, with an honorable discharge, taught at USD 323 for 30 years, a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Derby.
Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sharon, sons David (Debby) and Daniel (Linda), grandchildren Trevor, Katelin, Bethany, Amy, Jennifer, sister Rosalee Newman, brother -in-law Ron McDonough, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 12:00 to 7:00 pm at Smith Family Mortuary.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will a private service and burial.
Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 324 North Baltimore Avenue, Derby, KS 67037.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Family Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Rest Charles, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Army.
Harry Simpson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved