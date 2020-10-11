1/
Charles J. "Jimmy" Cash
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. "Jimmy" Cash
July 10, 1946 - October 8, 2020
Douglass, Kansas - Douglass, Ks - Cash, Charles J. "Jimmy" , 74, passed away October 8, 2020. He was born July 10, 1946 in Lowell, Kansas to Bertie Mae Reed and Lawrence Evelyn Cash. He was preceded in death by: Bertie and Lawrence Cash, 2nd mom Claramay [Ray], brothers: Larry, Lester, sister: Betty Simon. Survivors include: Wife Lisa of the home, daughters: Candy Dominic, Penny Moss [Rick], Chloe Barker [Kirk}, Chelsea LaPlant [CJ], Malea Sellens. Brother Tim [Toni] 6 grandchildren: Leah, Chandler, Lily, Levi, Clarabelle, Lexi. Plus several nieces and nephew. Services celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:00 o'clock PM at Smith Mortuary, Derby, Kansas. Persons attending are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
02:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved