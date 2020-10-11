Charles J. "Jimmy" CashJuly 10, 1946 - October 8, 2020Douglass, Kansas - Douglass, Ks - Cash, Charles J. "Jimmy" , 74, passed away October 8, 2020. He was born July 10, 1946 in Lowell, Kansas to Bertie Mae Reed and Lawrence Evelyn Cash. He was preceded in death by: Bertie and Lawrence Cash, 2nd mom Claramay [Ray], brothers: Larry, Lester, sister: Betty Simon. Survivors include: Wife Lisa of the home, daughters: Candy Dominic, Penny Moss [Rick], Chloe Barker [Kirk}, Chelsea LaPlant [CJ], Malea Sellens. Brother Tim [Toni] 6 grandchildren: Leah, Chandler, Lily, Levi, Clarabelle, Lexi. Plus several nieces and nephew. Services celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:00 o'clock PM at Smith Mortuary, Derby, Kansas. Persons attending are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.