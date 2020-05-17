Adieu Chuck, Adieu, Goodnight. May you rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ until we all meet to part no more.
May your soul rest in peace and your memory be evergreen as a quintessential gentleman.
Millsap, Charles J. "Chuck" Age 62, aerospace program analyst passed away, May 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Berniece; sons, Kyle (Melissa) and Trent (Rebekah) Millsap; grandchildren, Evan, Tristan and Wesley Millsap; mother, Naomi (George) Bloom; brother, Paul (Kristi) Millsap; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles O. (Jane) Millsap. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 with a Celebration of life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Assembly, 4230 N. Oliver, Bel Aire, KS, 67220. A memorial has been established in his name with the Gospel Assembly Benevolent Fund. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.