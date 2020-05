Millsap, Charles J. "Chuck" Age 62, aerospace program analyst passed away, May 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Berniece; sons, Kyle (Melissa) and Trent (Rebekah) Millsap; grandchildren, Evan, Tristan and Wesley Millsap; mother, Naomi (George) Bloom; brother, Paul (Kristi) Millsap; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles O. (Jane) Millsap. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 with a Celebration of life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Assembly, 4230 N. Oliver, Bel Aire, KS, 67220. A memorial has been established in his name with the Gospel Assembly Benevolent Fund. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com