Charles J. "Chuck" Millsap
1957 - 2020
Millsap, Charles J. "Chuck" Age 62, aerospace program analyst passed away, May 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Berniece; sons, Kyle (Melissa) and Trent (Rebekah) Millsap; grandchildren, Evan, Tristan and Wesley Millsap; mother, Naomi (George) Bloom; brother, Paul (Kristi) Millsap; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles O. (Jane) Millsap. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 with a Celebration of life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Assembly, 4230 N. Oliver, Bel Aire, KS, 67220. A memorial has been established in his name with the Gospel Assembly Benevolent Fund. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gospel Assembly
MAY
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Gospel Assembly
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
May 16, 2020
Adieu Chuck, Adieu, Goodnight. May you rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ until we all meet to part no more.

May your soul rest in peace and your memory be evergreen as a quintessential gentleman.
Ade Adedoja
Friend
