Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. Ott. View Sign Service Information Senter-Smith Mortuary 501 SE Louis Blvd. Mulvane , KS 67110 (316)-777-1632 Send Flowers Notice

MULVANE-Ott, Charles J. came into this world on June 21, 1932 in the family home in west Wichita. The youngest of four children of Julius and Ellen Ott, he learned his Christian faith and value of work from his family. Charles helped run the family farm with his mother, after the passing of his father at the age of 12. He is a graduate of North High School. While attending Friends University, Charles met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Beckett. They were married July 18, 1953. Children and Grandchildren are blessed to have known this man who was a model of the spirit of Christ. Charles and Patricia started farming in Clearwater and relocated to their Peck farmstead. Charles is also remembered for his passion for farming, and a kindness and helpfulness for his many friends and never knowing a stranger. Charles is predeceased by his wife, Patricia, his parents Julius and Ellen, brother Kenneth, and sisters Vi and Helen. Charles is survived by his children and grandchildren; Debbie (Gick) Fleming and their children Zac (Kathleen), Alison (Kyle), and Vanessa (Jake); Kent (Rebecca) Ott and their children Lindsey and Rachael (Nick); Diane (Ron) Paul and their children Derek (Krysti), Erin (Troy), and Jared; and Carla (Bob) Calvert and their children Sam (Nicole), Thomas (Janet), Cameron, and Sara. Charles is remembered by his great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation on Friday, November 1st from 2-8pm, with family greeting 6-8pm at



MULVANE-Ott, Charles J. came into this world on June 21, 1932 in the family home in west Wichita. The youngest of four children of Julius and Ellen Ott, he learned his Christian faith and value of work from his family. Charles helped run the family farm with his mother, after the passing of his father at the age of 12. He is a graduate of North High School. While attending Friends University, Charles met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Beckett. They were married July 18, 1953. Children and Grandchildren are blessed to have known this man who was a model of the spirit of Christ. Charles and Patricia started farming in Clearwater and relocated to their Peck farmstead. Charles is also remembered for his passion for farming, and a kindness and helpfulness for his many friends and never knowing a stranger. Charles is predeceased by his wife, Patricia, his parents Julius and Ellen, brother Kenneth, and sisters Vi and Helen. Charles is survived by his children and grandchildren; Debbie (Gick) Fleming and their children Zac (Kathleen), Alison (Kyle), and Vanessa (Jake); Kent (Rebecca) Ott and their children Lindsey and Rachael (Nick); Diane (Ron) Paul and their children Derek (Krysti), Erin (Troy), and Jared; and Carla (Bob) Calvert and their children Sam (Nicole), Thomas (Janet), Cameron, and Sara. Charles is remembered by his great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation on Friday, November 1st from 2-8pm, with family greeting 6-8pm at Smith Mortuary Mulvane, 501 S.E Louis Blvd. Funeral 1pm Saturday, November 2nd, at the Mulvane United Methodist Church 107 S. Central. Memorials are with the Youth Horizons, 1601 E. Douglas Ave Wichita, KS 67211 and the Mulvane UMC. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close