Charles J. Wagner
March 23, 1926 - October 28, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Charles J. Wagner, 94, died October 28, 2020, at the Wichita Catholic Care Center. He was born March 23, 1926, to Susie (Roth) and Charles Wagner in Mitchell, SD.
Young Charles was 2 years old when his father died, and therefore became independent at an early age. When he was 5 years old, his mother would pin their rent payment to his shirt. He would then walk two blocks to the realty agency to deliver the payment, barely seeing over the counter.
Charles considers his years at Notre Dame Catholic High School in Mitchell as his "life saver." He said the nuns always took a special interest in his well being and did their best to influence him in the right direction. He considered Sr. Helen Freimuth as his mentor, and spoke very highly of her throughout his life.
Charles enlisted in the Army Air Corps in October 1943, serving in the United States until he was discharged in December 1945. While on leave near the end of his service, he met Helen Wideriksen in his hometown of Mitchell. They were married April 15, 1947.
Charles worked at various mechanical contracting positions in the Midwest before he and Helen settled in Wichita in 1953. His first position was with Pray Brothers and in 1959, Buckley Inc., hired him as Vice President and general manager of their company, where he remained until his retirement in 1987.
Charles is preceded in death by his great-grandchild Cassie Pellman, Shawnee. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Helen; his children Mike (Candy) Wagner, Sioux Falls, SD, Mary (Pete) Majerle, Olathe, Lori (Lisa) Wagner, Lawrence, Rob (Diane) Wagner, Wichita, Rick (Vickie) Wagner, Douglass; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary.