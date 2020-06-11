Carr, Charles Kenneth 78, passed away on Sun., June 7, 2020. Charles was born on Mon., June 23, 1941 in Augusta, KS to Bill and Viola (Sanders) Carr. Charles is survived by his sons David (Charity) Carr and Charles "Sonny" Carr Jr; daughter Diana Griswold; his brother Melvin Carr; his sisters Mary (Mark) Parker and Marylin Bush; and his grandchildren Jeremy, Nicole and Jesse. No service at this time.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 11, 2020.