Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lavern "Charlie" Murphy. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Murphy, Charles "Charlie" Lavern died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Dear son of the late Anthony "Pete" & Pauline, Wichita. Beloved husband of 53 years to Sharon. Loving Father of Gregory Murphy, Nancy Toothman and Tina Huntington, all of Wichita; Brother of Glen Murphy, Newton and the late Barbara Lynn, South Dakota; Proud Grandfather of Gene, Cody, Nicholas, Key, Mason and Cassandra; Cherished Great-Grandfather of Kaden, Kiyah, Carcyn, Derilynn, Danielle, Aria, Cooper, Colebi, Rhen, Emma, Elle, Brayden and Avi; Proud pet parent to Ginger and Tonka. Charlie is a graduate of North High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He had a long career as a Tool & Die Specialist for Nibarger Tools. Besides enjoying time with family, Charlie had a passion for old westerns, WSU basketball, Corvettes, going on day trips with his wife, and controlling the thermostat. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, February 21, 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Botanica Gardens located at 701 Amidon St., Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlie's name to Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue, 136 S. Pattie, Wichita, KS 67211.



Murphy, Charles "Charlie" Lavern died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Dear son of the late Anthony "Pete" & Pauline, Wichita. Beloved husband of 53 years to Sharon. Loving Father of Gregory Murphy, Nancy Toothman and Tina Huntington, all of Wichita; Brother of Glen Murphy, Newton and the late Barbara Lynn, South Dakota; Proud Grandfather of Gene, Cody, Nicholas, Key, Mason and Cassandra; Cherished Great-Grandfather of Kaden, Kiyah, Carcyn, Derilynn, Danielle, Aria, Cooper, Colebi, Rhen, Emma, Elle, Brayden and Avi; Proud pet parent to Ginger and Tonka. Charlie is a graduate of North High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He had a long career as a Tool & Die Specialist for Nibarger Tools. Besides enjoying time with family, Charlie had a passion for old westerns, WSU basketball, Corvettes, going on day trips with his wife, and controlling the thermostat. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, February 21, 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Botanica Gardens located at 701 Amidon St., Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlie's name to Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue, 136 S. Pattie, Wichita, KS 67211. www.beautiesandbeasts.org/donate . To express condolences, visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close