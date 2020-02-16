Murphy, Charles "Charlie" Lavern died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Dear son of the late Anthony "Pete" & Pauline, Wichita. Beloved husband of 53 years to Sharon. Loving Father of Gregory Murphy, Nancy Toothman and Tina Huntington, all of Wichita; Brother of Glen Murphy, Newton and the late Barbara Lynn, South Dakota; Proud Grandfather of Gene, Cody, Nicholas, Key, Mason and Cassandra; Cherished Great-Grandfather of Kaden, Kiyah, Carcyn, Derilynn, Danielle, Aria, Cooper, Colebi, Rhen, Emma, Elle, Brayden and Avi; Proud pet parent to Ginger and Tonka. Charlie is a graduate of North High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He had a long career as a Tool & Die Specialist for Nibarger Tools. Besides enjoying time with family, Charlie had a passion for old westerns, WSU basketball, Corvettes, going on day trips with his wife, and controlling the thermostat. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, February 21, 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Botanica Gardens located at 701 Amidon St., Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlie's name to Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue, 136 S. Pattie, Wichita, KS 67211. www.beautiesandbeasts.org/donate. To express condolences, visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020