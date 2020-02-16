Charles Lavern "Charlie" Murphy (1932 - 2020)
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Botanica Gardens
701 Amidon St.
Wichita, KS
Murphy, Charles "Charlie" Lavern died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Dear son of the late Anthony "Pete" & Pauline, Wichita. Beloved husband of 53 years to Sharon. Loving Father of Gregory Murphy, Nancy Toothman and Tina Huntington, all of Wichita; Brother of Glen Murphy, Newton and the late Barbara Lynn, South Dakota; Proud Grandfather of Gene, Cody, Nicholas, Key, Mason and Cassandra; Cherished Great-Grandfather of Kaden, Kiyah, Carcyn, Derilynn, Danielle, Aria, Cooper, Colebi, Rhen, Emma, Elle, Brayden and Avi; Proud pet parent to Ginger and Tonka. Charlie is a graduate of North High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He had a long career as a Tool & Die Specialist for Nibarger Tools. Besides enjoying time with family, Charlie had a passion for old westerns, WSU basketball, Corvettes, going on day trips with his wife, and controlling the thermostat. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, February 21, 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Botanica Gardens located at 701 Amidon St., Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlie's name to Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue, 136 S. Pattie, Wichita, KS 67211. www.beautiesandbeasts.org/donate. To express condolences, visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
