Charles Lee

Lee, Charles W. "Slim" "Ford man" age 99, passed away on July 3, 2020. Slim was a Natural Gas Pipeliner retiring after 47 years of service from Citie Service Gas Company. Survived by his son Gary and wife Louise Lee, grandchildren Crista Laughlin (Brandon), Darin (Courtney) Lee, great grandchildren Cortney and Brinna Laughlin, Audrey and Addison Lee. Visitation 10-12pm, with family on Friday, July 10, 2020 with a Graveside Service to follow at 1pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.