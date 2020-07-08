1/1
Charles Lee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee, Charles W. "Slim" "Ford man" age 99, passed away on July 3, 2020. Slim was a Natural Gas Pipeliner retiring after 47 years of service from Citie Service Gas Company. Survived by his son Gary and wife Louise Lee, grandchildren Crista Laughlin (Brandon), Darin (Courtney) Lee, great grandchildren Cortney and Brinna Laughlin, Audrey and Addison Lee. Visitation 10-12pm, with family on Friday, July 10, 2020 with a Graveside Service to follow at 1pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved