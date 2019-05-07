Charles Lee Alderson

Alderson, Charles Lee 84, Retired West High School Athletic Director and U.S. Army Veteran, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at West High School Auditorium. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Judith Ann (Raymond) Alderson; his parents, Glenn and Lucerne Alderson; sister, Betty Douglass; brothers, John, Robert, and Glenn Alderson. Survived by his daughters, Cherri Alderson, Rebecca Alderson; sons, Charles "Chuck" R. Alderson, John Patrick (Kellie) Alderson, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Colten, Owen, Hayden, Morgen, and Cameren Alderson; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with: West High School Athletic Department Fund, 820 S. Osage St., Wichita, KS 67213. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 7, 2019
