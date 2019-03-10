Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lee Carter. View Sign

Carter, Charles Lee 85, died February 27th as a consequence of knowing better than anyone else what was good for him. Born in Waurika, Oklahoma, died in Kansas, with a life in-between of college, the US Navy, Korean War, US Navy Reserves, and decades doing hard work with no appreciation. He still managed to carve-out a few excellent gardens, completed crossword puzzles, several inventions he thought were clever, and five ridiculous children. He was also a regular stick-in-the-eye to the editorial department of the Wichita Eagle-Beacon. He will be remembered fondly for his work with people with developmental disabilities, friendships with dogs, whistling skills, and diving-board expertise. He will also be remembered otherwise, but now is the time to look forward, not back. He was preceded in death by the children's mother, Joy Ellen Slater Carter. He is survived by those children, Kurt Carter (Jean); Jennifer Robinson (Fritz); Heidi Carter; Cameron Carter; and Luke Carter (Christen Skaer); eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild and everyone who is reading this. A lover of puns, there will be no service, as he was never a mourning person. Memorials can be sent to the Air Capital Flyers / Special Olympics Kansas at 907 N. Wilbur Ln Wichita KS 67212.

Carter, Charles Lee 85, died February 27th as a consequence of knowing better than anyone else what was good for him. Born in Waurika, Oklahoma, died in Kansas, with a life in-between of college, the US Navy, Korean War, US Navy Reserves, and decades doing hard work with no appreciation. He still managed to carve-out a few excellent gardens, completed crossword puzzles, several inventions he thought were clever, and five ridiculous children. He was also a regular stick-in-the-eye to the editorial department of the Wichita Eagle-Beacon. He will be remembered fondly for his work with people with developmental disabilities, friendships with dogs, whistling skills, and diving-board expertise. He will also be remembered otherwise, but now is the time to look forward, not back. He was preceded in death by the children's mother, Joy Ellen Slater Carter. He is survived by those children, Kurt Carter (Jean); Jennifer Robinson (Fritz); Heidi Carter; Cameron Carter; and Luke Carter (Christen Skaer); eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild and everyone who is reading this. A lover of puns, there will be no service, as he was never a mourning person. Memorials can be sent to the Air Capital Flyers / Special Olympics Kansas at 907 N. Wilbur Ln Wichita KS 67212. http://acflyers.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close