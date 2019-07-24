Andrews, Charles M. "Mike" 72, Auto Mechanic for the City of Wichita, passed away on July 20, 2019. Born on March 14, 1947 in Wichita, Kansas to Corwin Merton and Roberta Mae (Anderson) Andrews. Preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stephen Andrews; sisters: Donna Katzenmeier and Tonka Andrews. Survived by his wife: Vicki of Wichita, KS; daughter: Vickie (Darik) Freeman of Florida; brothers: Willie (Janet) Andrews, Robert (Debra) Andrews, both of Wichita, KS, Corky (Marilyn) Andrews of Washington; sister: Kimmie Andrews of Wichita; grandchildren: Coree and Noah; great-granddaughter: Aubree. A Gathering will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home West.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 24, 2019