Charles M. "Mike" Andrews

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles M. "Mike" Andrews.
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Notice
Send Flowers

Andrews, Charles M. "Mike" 72, Auto Mechanic for the City of Wichita, passed away on July 20, 2019. Born on March 14, 1947 in Wichita, Kansas to Corwin Merton and Roberta Mae (Anderson) Andrews. Preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stephen Andrews; sisters: Donna Katzenmeier and Tonka Andrews. Survived by his wife: Vicki of Wichita, KS; daughter: Vickie (Darik) Freeman of Florida; brothers: Willie (Janet) Andrews, Robert (Debra) Andrews, both of Wichita, KS, Corky (Marilyn) Andrews of Washington; sister: Kimmie Andrews of Wichita; grandchildren: Coree and Noah; great-granddaughter: Aubree. A Gathering will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home West.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 943-2929
funeral home direction icon