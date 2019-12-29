CLEARWATER-McCoy, Charles "Oats" 89, retired Cessna Crew Chief, passed away December 27, 2019. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thurs, Jan 2, with family present, 5:30-7pm. Services, 10am, Fri, Jan. 3, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel, Clearwater. Preceded by wife, Jeanne; parents, William & Dora (Vise) McCoy; siblings, Marvel, Vernon, Byron, & Margarett McCoy, Beatrice Tackkett, & Esther Prieto. Survivors: numerous nieces and nephews, including, Cheryl (Kenny) Hughes & Earnest (Valorie) Glaser all of Clearwater. Memorial: Grace Cottage, LLC, 531 N. Crestline, Wichita, KS 67212. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019