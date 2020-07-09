1/
Charles Noonan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURLINGAME- Noonan, Charles Charles Edward Noonan, 90, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Osage City. Military Graveside Honors to follow Mass at 12:30 p.m. at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame, Kansas. Visitation will on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Memorial contributions may be made to DAV or Wounded Warriors and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved