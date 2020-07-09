Charles Noonan

BURLINGAME- Noonan, Charles Charles Edward Noonan, 90, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Osage City. Military Graveside Honors to follow Mass at 12:30 p.m. at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame, Kansas. Visitation will on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Memorial contributions may be made to DAV
or Wounded Warriors
and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com
.