Pierce-Butt, Charles James "CJ" 17, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Memorial Service, 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 17, at Pathway Church - Goddard Campus. CJ was a junior at Eisenhower High School in Goddard and was employed at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Central and Maize in Wichita. One of his favorite hobbies was fishing. Preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles C. Butt and James Pierce. Survivors: father, Charles T. Butt of Wichita; mother, Jenifer L. Pierce of Goddard; sister, Gillian Pierce-Butt; grandmothers, Catherine Butt of New York, NY, Sylvia Pierce of Dunellon, FL; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the donors' choice of charities. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019