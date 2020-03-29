Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakeview Cemetery 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Viewing 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Lakeview Funeral Home Graveside service 10:00 AM Lakeview Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

ANDOVER-Ferris, Charles R. 87, of Andover, KS passed away March 26, 2020.Charlie retired as a Quality Assurance Inspector from Beechcraft after working there over 40 years. He is survived by daughter Janet (Chad) Gross; brother Jay (Linda) Ferris; sister Patsy King; 6 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Fleta Ferris; wife Ruth Ferris; son Dale Ferris; daughter Debby Buckley; sisters Jackie Crabtree, Mary Bennett, Merline Richards; granddaughter Melissa Buckley DeWitt and grandson Steven Ferris. Charlie loved the Kansas City Chiefs, WSU Shockers and the Oklahoma Sooners. He enjoyed fishing and going to auctions. His family will remember him as very generous and a hard-worker. He was always there when his loved ones needed him. Charlie will be greatly missed. Viewing will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10am, Lakeview Cemetery. Charles' final resting place will be in the Garden of Cross beside Ruth. Memorials in his name can be made to KETCH, 1006 E. Waterman St., Wichita, 67211 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, 67202.



