Ramsey, Charles "Chuck" 80, of Wichita, KS, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family. Born in Ohio, the older of two sons. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Patty Ramsey; his daughter, Cindy; his parents, Charles "Singer" and Julia "Jude" Ramsey. Survived by his son, Chuck (Margo) Ramsey of Stilwell, KS; daughter, Christine (Blake) Wells of Wichita, KS; daughter, Cathy (Tim) Beaver of Enfield, NH; grandchildren, Allie (Russell) Comley, Gabrielle (Tyler) DeMay, Katie Wells, Matthew Wells, Thomas Wells, TJ Beaver, Thomas Beaver; and great-granddaughter, Genevieve DeMay. Chuck met his wife, Patty, while attending Bowling Green State University, where he was a football standout on the 1959 National Championship team. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers football club. Due to injury, his football career transitioned to coaching at Dartmouth College, Cornell University, and Wichita State University. He was on the WSU coaching staff when the 1970 plane crash occurred. Following the conclusion of that season, he retired from coaching and pursued a highly successful career in the plastics industry. He spent the last 30 years of his life focusing on his family and traveling. Memorial service is Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 South Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

